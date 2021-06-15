 
Materion to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10 a.m. EDT. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

