FOMO CORP.’S ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER SIGNS CONTRACT FOR FACTORY LIGHTING AND INSTALLATION

Chicago IL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the Company’s subsidiary, the Energy Intelligence Center LLC (EIC - https://energyintelligencecenter.com/) , signed a turnkey LED lighting contract to provide equipment and installation services valued at $260,000 for a 180,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in the Luzerne County, PA area. Discussions are currently underway with the owner of this project to provide additional energy management, and lighting equipment and installation services at four other manufacturing facility locations.

In other related Company news, EIC has received a purchase order for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) energy optimization at four beverage distribution centers for a major U.S. brewery. The energy optimization services for the initial four distributors are valued at $35,442.

The HVAC energy optimization, performance, and cost saving for the demonstrated performance of the four distributor locations will serve as a basis for possible EIC energy optimization services at other distributor locations nationwide for this brewery.

“These updates are great examples of the progress and spokes on the wheel to help FOMO attract new customers, which in turn will provide value to our shareholders, stated Vik Grover, FOMO CORP. CEO. “As the U.S. is coming out of COVID-19, we see the overall sustainability and clean-technology market coming back to life, and our holdings are well positioned to deliver on proven, cost-effective solutions for safe and efficient buildings.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

