 
checkAd

Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 20:25  |  60   |   |   

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Independent film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) believes that we are witnessing the fastest paradigm shift in the history of entertainment. The rapid rise among consumers preferring …

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Independent film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) believes that we are witnessing the fastest paradigm shift in the history of entertainment. The rapid rise among consumers preferring home-streaming to other delivery media represents one of the greatest growth opportunities ever for investors, said HHSE CEO Eric Parkinson.

"Consumer viewership of programming from direct-to-home-streaming is growing exponentially," said Parkinson. "The demand is not limited to top theatrical titles or high-profile series. Home viewing audiences are expanding the need across all major categories of programming, including independent, foreign and specialty films," he continued.

Yet, despite this growing demand for programming, most of the major streaming services continue to focus on what Parkinson describes as "low-hanging fruit."

"Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Max are focused primarily on current or recent theatrical hits or special event programming for their services," explained Parkinson. "This is a workable formula for many households. But it requires massive acquisition and production expenditures to maintain and still leaves the high-volume consumers without a large selection. We believe that there is as multi-billion-dollar business opportunity with the home viewing of independent and specialty titles, which is why we are so bullish on the launch of our MyFlix site."

The MyFlix business model that Parkinson is implementing has been described as a hybrid between Amazon Prime and Netflix. The service will have thousands of movies available on a "per-transaction" basis, such as with Amazon. MyFlix will also offer a monthly subscription option of unlimited views, much as the Netflix and SVOD business models.

But the key element that will differentiate MyFlix from other streaming services is what Parkinson calls the "Superstore" concept.

"As an avid movie-viewer, I completely understand the concept of ‘Netflix fatigue,' where consumers tire quickly of the limited selection, which often includes films they had previously seen at the theatres," said Parkinson. "The MyFlix programming model is unique in that we will be offering more than 15,000 titles from over 40 supplier studios, primarily the top indie film suppliers. These are titles that in many cases will be defacto exclusives for MyFlix, along with over 100 bona-fide exclusive titles and premiere offerings. It will be very difficult for a viewer to reach a ‘MyFlix' fatigue with this many titles," he continued.

Seite 1 von 4
Hannover House Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Independent film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) believes that we are witnessing the fastest paradigm shift in the history of entertainment. The rapid rise among consumers preferring …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Plans Summer Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
1,700m Geotechnical Drilling Commenced at Fully Permitted La India Open Pit to a Feasibility Level ...
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...