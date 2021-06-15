Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Independent film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) believes that we are witnessing the fastest paradigm shift in the history of entertainment. The rapid rise among consumers preferring …

"Consumer viewership of programming from direct-to-home-streaming is growing exponentially," said Parkinson. "The demand is not limited to top theatrical titles or high-profile series. Home viewing audiences are expanding the need across all major categories of programming, including independent, foreign and specialty films," he continued.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Independent film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) believes that we are witnessing the fastest paradigm shift in the history of entertainment. The rapid rise among consumers preferring home-streaming to other delivery media represents one of the greatest growth opportunities ever for investors, said HHSE CEO Eric Parkinson.

Yet, despite this growing demand for programming, most of the major streaming services continue to focus on what Parkinson describes as "low-hanging fruit."

"Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Max are focused primarily on current or recent theatrical hits or special event programming for their services," explained Parkinson. "This is a workable formula for many households. But it requires massive acquisition and production expenditures to maintain and still leaves the high-volume consumers without a large selection. We believe that there is as multi-billion-dollar business opportunity with the home viewing of independent and specialty titles, which is why we are so bullish on the launch of our MyFlix site."

The MyFlix business model that Parkinson is implementing has been described as a hybrid between Amazon Prime and Netflix. The service will have thousands of movies available on a "per-transaction" basis, such as with Amazon. MyFlix will also offer a monthly subscription option of unlimited views, much as the Netflix and SVOD business models.

But the key element that will differentiate MyFlix from other streaming services is what Parkinson calls the "Superstore" concept.

"As an avid movie-viewer, I completely understand the concept of ‘Netflix fatigue,' where consumers tire quickly of the limited selection, which often includes films they had previously seen at the theatres," said Parkinson. "The MyFlix programming model is unique in that we will be offering more than 15,000 titles from over 40 supplier studios, primarily the top indie film suppliers. These are titles that in many cases will be defacto exclusives for MyFlix, along with over 100 bona-fide exclusive titles and premiere offerings. It will be very difficult for a viewer to reach a ‘MyFlix' fatigue with this many titles," he continued.