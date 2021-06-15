Charlie's Holdings Announces Reverse Stock Split

Uplisting to a National Exchange is the Company's ObjectiveCOSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette …

The Split will be effective Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In accordance with FINRA's procedures for reverse stock splits, the Shares will trade on a post-split basis under the temporary symbol "CHUCD" for 20 trading days to signify that the reverse stock split has occurred, after which time the symbol will revert back to "CHUC". Any fractional shares resulting from the Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole post-split share.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:CHUC) (" Charlie's " or the " Company "), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced that the Company received all the necessary regulatory approvals from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( "FINRA" ) to effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding, and authorized common stock (the "Shares" ) on a 1 for 100 basis (the "Split" ). The Split was unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors.

As of June 14, 2021 there were 20,316,393,494 shares of Charlie's Holdings, Inc. common stock issued and outstanding. After the Split, the number of shares issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 203,163,935.

The Split was executed as part of the Company's strategic plan to improve its capital markets appeal to investors and to pursue its longer term objective to "uplist" to a national exchange. In the interim, the Company has applied to quote its Common Stock on the OTCQB. The timing for the Split is supported by (i) the expectation that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") will ultimately grant the Company one or more marketing order(s) under the FDA's Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") regulatory pathway, (ii) CHUC's significantly improved balance sheet after Brandon Stump, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stump, Chief Operating Officer, purchased $3.0 million of the Company's common stock; and (iii) projections that indicate the Company's revenue, relative to 2020, will grow for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Ryan Stump, Chief Operating Officer of Charlie's, explained, "While the Split did not change Charlie's market capitalization, we believe the higher split-adjusted stock price is in the best interest of our shareholders because it will broaden our audience of investors, make it easier for shareholders to hold CHUC stock in their brokerage accounts, and will, ultimately, enhance the Company's overall valuation."