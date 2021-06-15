DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice



15.06.2021 / 21:22

ABOUT YOU Holding AG



Stabilisation Notice in accordance with Articles 6(1) and 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that the entity undertaking stabilisation (the "Stabilisation Manager" named below and its affiliates) may stabilize the offer of the following securities in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of the Securities during the Stabilisation Period. However, the Stabilisation Manager is under no obligation to take any stabilisation measures. Therefore, Stabilisation may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time.