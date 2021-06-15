DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice
|
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan
|The Securities
|Issuer
|ABOUT YOU Holding AG
|Securities
|Ordinary bearer shares of the issuer (ISIN: DE000A3CNK42)
|Base Share
|31,832,300 ordinary bearer shares
|Stabilisation
|Stabilisation Manager (and central point within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052)
|J.P. Morgan AG, Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main
|Stabilisation Period
|Starting on the date ABOUT YOU Holding AG's shares commence trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), expected to be 16 June 2021, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter
|Trading venues where stabilization may be undertaken
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, BATS Europe, Berlin Stock Exchange, Bremen Stock Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Equiduct MTF, Eurocac Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, IBIS, Munich Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Turquoise MTF, VirtX Exchange
|Over-allotment & Greenshoe Option
|Number of shares covered by over-allotment facility
|Up to 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares
|Greenshoe Option
|Selected selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to acquire a number of shares in ABOUT YOU Holding AG equal to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment facility at the offer price, less agreed commissions. To the extent shares covered by the over-allotment facility were allocated to investors in the IPO, the Stabilisation Manager, acting for the account of the underwriters, is entitled to exercise this option during the Stabilisation Period even if such exercise follows any sale of shares by the Stabilisation Manager which the Stabilisation Manager had previously acquired as part of any stabilisation measures (so-called refreshing the shoe).
0 Kommentare