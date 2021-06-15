 
DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 21:22  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

15.06.2021 / 21:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan

ABOUT YOU Holding AG

Stabilisation Notice in accordance with Articles 6(1) and 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052


15 June 2021


J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that the entity undertaking stabilisation (the "Stabilisation Manager" named below and its affiliates) may stabilize the offer of the following securities in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of the Securities during the Stabilisation Period. However, the Stabilisation Manager is under no obligation to take any stabilisation measures. Therefore, Stabilisation may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time.

The Securities
Issuer ABOUT YOU Holding AG
Securities Ordinary bearer shares of the issuer (ISIN: DE000A3CNK42)
Base Share 31,832,300 ordinary bearer shares
Stabilisation
Stabilisation Manager (and central point within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) J.P. Morgan AG, Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main
Stabilisation Period Starting on the date ABOUT YOU Holding AG's shares commence trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), expected to be 16 June 2021, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter
Trading venues where stabilization may be undertaken Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, BATS Europe, Berlin Stock Exchange, Bremen Stock Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Equiduct MTF, Eurocac Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, IBIS, Munich Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Turquoise MTF, VirtX Exchange
Over-allotment & Greenshoe Option
Number of shares covered by over-allotment facility Up to 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares
Greenshoe Option Selected selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to acquire a number of shares in ABOUT YOU Holding AG equal to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment facility at the offer price, less agreed commissions. To the extent shares covered by the over-allotment facility were allocated to investors in the IPO, the Stabilisation Manager, acting for the account of the underwriters, is entitled to exercise this option during the Stabilisation Period even if such exercise follows any sale of shares by the Stabilisation Manager which the Stabilisation Manager had previously acquired as part of any stabilisation measures (so-called refreshing the shoe).
 
Disclaimer

