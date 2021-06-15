 
InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

InPlay President & CEO Doug Bartole sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michel Heim for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

  • Returning to higher pre-COVID production and reserve levels
  • Recent successful drills; discussion of their production results
  • Improvements on drilling and operational costs
  • Effects of ESG pressures; reducing emissions
  • InPlay’s debt and cash flow strategy; any other M&A activity on the horizon?
  • Oil prices are high; will they stay there?

The interview was recorded on June 8, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek
Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole
President and Chief Executive Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0632 		  Darren Dittmer
Chief Financial Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0634

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This news release and the interview referred to herein may contain certain forward-looking information and statements within the realm of applicable securities laws.  The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continuing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "forecast", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements.  In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, references to InPlay returning to higher pre-COVID production and reserve levels; future improvements on drilling and operational costs; the future effects of ESG pressures; commodity price forecasts; InPlay’s debt and cash flow strategy; and potential M&A activity are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, accordingly, investors should not unduly rely on the same. 

Forward-looking information and statements will be only as of the date they are provided and InPlay does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.





