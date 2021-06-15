 
Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 877-407-9210 (domestic); 201-689-8049 (international)
Conference ID: 13720440

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III, American Eagle, and VF Corporation, which owns such brands as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, and others. Jerash's production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and it currently employs approximately 4,400 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

