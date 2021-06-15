Biotricity Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue for Fiscal 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to provide unaudited, preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to provide unaudited, preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021. Full financial results will be posted on EDGAR by June 31, 2021. Biotricity's Q4 and annual results continued a trend of both sequential and year over year (YoY) revenue growth, with revenue setting a new quarterly record in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Q4 revenue of $1.2 million represented the 8 th consecutive quarter of triple digit YoY growth

consecutive quarter of triple digit YoY growth Quarterly revenue increased 227%, showing significant acceleration over the 162% increase posted in the prior quarter

Quarterly sequential revenue increased 19%, bolstered by a long-term trend of month-over-month sequential growth

Net loss attributable to common stockholders amounted to $16.2 million, or 43.1 cents per share

Annual revenue reached $3.4 million, a 139% increase over fiscal 2020

"Our growth this quarter was even stronger than last quarter, which is exciting to see, as this is purely organic and the impact of our new products has not yet begun," stated Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. "We are in that sweet spot of our revenue cycle where we are posting strong monthly, quarterly and annual growth, with visibility out several years. As we enter a period of expected revenue acceleration, our model is proving to be highly predictable based on our consistent ability to win accounts throughout the U.S. We expect to easily beat Q4 revenue in our current quarter ending June 30, 2021 and are targeting triple digit revenue growth for fiscal 2022."

"Our gross operating expenses grew at a slower pace than our revenue in Q4, and in net terms were significantly offset by the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan. This outcome is also reflective of what will happen as our business scales," said Biotricity's CFO, John Ayanoglou. "Similar to last quarter, we continue to have upfront costs related to expanding our sales force and putting new equipment into the field, so there is a delayed positive impact from those expenses that will be seen in the form of revenue in future quarters. With multiple new products on the horizon, R&D spending continues to be necessarily high, currently at 46% of revenue, but down from the 68% figure from last quarter. Based on our sales pipeline and high customer retention rate, we have high confidence in our sources of future revenue growth."