Williams CEO to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time (8:50 a.m. Central Time).

A link to the live webcast of Mr. Armstrong’s presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on the morning of June 22.