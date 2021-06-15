REPAY Completes Acquisition of BillingTree

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the BillingTree acquisition, our largest to date, and look forward to expanding our position in Healthcare, Credit Unions, and Accounts Receivable Management with the help of BillingTree’s team and strong platform capabilities,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of BillingTree for a total purchase of approximately $503 million, consisting of approximately $275 million in cash from REPAY’s balance sheet at closing and approximately 10 million shares of newly issued REPAY Class A common stock to the seller, an affiliate of Parthenon Capital, representing approximately 10% of the voting power of REPAY’s outstanding shares of common stock.

BillingTree, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, is a leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), and Energy industries. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, including a variety of payment channels and reporting capabilities, BillingTree helps organizations get paid faster and more efficiently.

REPAY posted a webcast and presentation to review the transaction on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, found here – investors.repay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, market position, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “is expected to,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “projection” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include: anticipated benefits from the BillingTree acquisition and statements regarding market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control.