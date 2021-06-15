Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 2, 2021.

Revenue was $222.1 million, a 7.1% increase compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020; Adjusted Revenue* increased 5.9%.

Gross margin increased 80 basis points year over year to 16.4%.

GAAP operating income was $2.7 million, a $7.1 million improvement compared to the prior-year quarter; Adjusted Operating Income*, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, was $3.5 million.

GAAP EPS was $0.08 per diluted share compared to a loss of ($0.25) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020; Adjusted EPS* was $0.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased $7.4 million year over year to $6.0 million.

* Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures described and defined below.

“I remain encouraged by our continued momentum and performance this quarter. Despite experiencing significant weather-related impacts in February of this year and the first seven weeks of operations in the prior-year quarter being pre-COVID, we reported sequential and year-over-year improvement in our operating results,” said Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the continued execution of our improved sales and delivery model, and our disciplined cost management, this quarter reflects our strongest year-over-year revenue growth in a decade, and our first positive GAAP net income in 14 quarters.”

Second Quarter Results

North American Staffing revenue for the quarter was $184.3 million, as compared to $173.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue for this segment increased approximately 6.3 percent year over year. The increase is primarily attributable to business wins with new clients and expansion of business within existing clients.

International Staffing revenue for the quarter was $27.9 million, compared to $24.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Revenue increased 4.3 percent year over year. The increase is primarily due to increased managed service business and direct hire revenue in the United Kingdom as well as increased staffing business in France.

North American MSP revenue for the second quarter was $9.8 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to increased demand in its payroll service business.

Gross margin for the quarter was 16.4 percent of revenue, an 80 basis-point increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to improved margins in our North American and International Staffing segments.

SG&A expense for the second quarter was $33.0 million, a $3.2 million reduction from the prior-year quarter. The reduction is primarily attributable to lower labor and related expenses, facility costs and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP measure, was $6.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to ($1.4) million in the prior-year quarter.

“Although the pandemic continues to present a number of challenges across our business, we have emerged as a stronger organization overall,” commented Ms. Perneau. “We remain confident in the continued execution of our strategic initiatives and our ability to remain on the current growth trajectory for fiscal 2021.”

2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks. Such risks include, among others, general economic, competitive and other business conditions (including the potential impact of the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 and related government actions on our operations as well as the operations of our customers), the degree and timing of customer utilization and renewal rate for contracts with the Company, and the degree of success of business improvement initiatives that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain Non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, which include adjustments to our GAAP financial results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from Non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, including on a constant currency basis and eliminating (a) the impact of businesses sold or exited, (b) the impact from the migration of certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model and (c) special items provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because they permit evaluation of the results of the Company without the effect of currency fluctuations, special items or the impact of businesses sold or exited that management believes make it more difficult to understand and evaluate the Company’s results of operations. Special items include impairments, restructuring and severance as well as certain income or expenses which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance and are more fully disclosed in the tables.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as revenue excluding businesses exited and the effect of foreign currency translation. The Company has also migrated certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model, resulting in the Company now managing a greater percentage of such clients’ business under its North American MSP. This shift provides increased opportunity for the Company with the relevant clients. However, due to the structure of MSP arrangements, revenue is recognized on a net basis, thereby reducing revenues on a comparative period basis. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company includes such delivery model shifts within the Adjusted Revenue measurement, as it provides a more comparable basis for evaluating performance results from period to period and reflects the method used by management to evaluate performance. A reconciliation is shown in the tables at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense as well as the special items described above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure rather than a cash flow measure. The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company’s results of operations and operating cash flows as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or contractual commitments; does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service the interest payments, on the Company’s debt; and does not reflect cash required to pay income taxes.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding businesses exited.

The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is relevant and useful for investors because it provides a more comparable basis to evaluate performance results and analyze trends from period to period in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share excluding impairment and restructuring charges. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EPS is useful for investors since it removes certain special items which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance.

The Company’s computation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because all companies do not calculate these measures in the same fashion.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 January 31, 2021 May 3, 2020 May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Net revenue $ 222,092 $ 217,958 $ 207,275 $ 440,050 $ 425,041 Cost of services 185,613 185,276 175,038 370,889 361,377 Gross margin 36,479 32,682 32,237 69,161 63,664 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 32,950 33,747 36,189 66,697 75,686 Restructuring and severance costs 595 632 411 1,227 1,657 Impairment charges 261 31 - 292 11 Operating income (loss) 2,673 (1,728 ) (4,363 ) 945 (13,690 ) Interest income (expense), net (430 ) (477 ) (621 ) (907 ) (1,321 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 71 242 (266 ) 313 (594 ) Other income (expense), net (147 ) (156 ) (152 ) (303 ) (410 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,167 (2,119 ) (5,402 ) 48 (16,015 ) Income tax provision 288 327 23 615 218 Net income (loss) $ 1,879 $ (2,446 ) $ (5,425 ) $ (567 ) $ (16,233 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,793 21,793 21,416 21,793 21,416 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average number of shares 22,588 21,793 21,416 21,793 21,416 Segment data: Net revenue: North American Staffing $ 184,295 $ 184,216 $ 173,386 $ 368,511 $ 355,781 International Staffing 27,880 24,013 24,303 51,893 50,526 North American MSP 9,832 9,669 9,745 19,501 19,114 Corporate and Other 117 119 187 236 390 Eliminations (32 ) (59 ) (346 ) (91 ) (770 ) Net revenue $ 222,092 $ 217,958 $ 207,275 $ 440,050 $ 425,041 Operating income (loss): North American Staffing $ 9,471 $ 6,175 $ 2,576 $ 15,646 $ 2,675 International Staffing 1,097 382 196 1,479 570 North American MSP 309 532 491 841 1,245 Corporate and Other (8,204 ) (8,817 ) (7,626 ) (17,021 ) (18,180 ) Operating income (loss) $ 2,673 $ (1,728 ) $ (4,363 ) $ 945 $ (13,690 ) Work days 65 59 65 124 124

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the period $ 56,433 $ 38,444 Cash provided by (used in) all other operating activities 9,161 (7,161 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (7,349 ) 10,071 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,812 2,910 Purchases of property, equipment, and software (1,755 ) (3,092 ) Net cash provided by (used in) all other investing activities (40 ) 615 Net cash used in investing activities (1,795 ) (2,477 ) Net draw-down of borrowings - 5,000 Debt issuance costs (166 ) (243 ) Net cash provided by (used in) all other financing activities 23 (6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (143 ) 4,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 281 (521 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 155 4,663 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period $ 56,588 $ 43,107 Cash paid during the period: Interest $ 917 $ 1,382 Income taxes $ 142 $ 258 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,231 $ 26,223 Restricted cash included in Restricted cash and short term investments 9,357 16,884 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 56,588 $ 43,107

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) May 2, 2021 November 1, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,231 $ 38,550 Restricted cash and short-term investments 12,788 20,736 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $156 and $219, respectively 127,435 121,916 Other current assets 7,567 7,058 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 195,021 188,260 Property, equipment and software, net 20,180 22,167 Right of use assets - operating leases 23,513 25,107 Other assets, excluding current portion 6,633 6,311 TOTAL ASSETS $ 245,347 $ 241,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued compensation $ 18,630 $ 18,357 Accounts payable 24,793 31,221 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 31,828 12,983 Accrued insurance and other 17,710 15,908 Operating lease liabilities 6,817 7,144 Income taxes payable 515 891 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 100,293 86,504 Accrued payroll taxes and other, excluding current portion 21,237 29,988 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 35,424 38,232 Income taxes payable, excluding current portion 90 90 Deferred income taxes - 3 Long-term debt 59,153 59,154 TOTAL LIABILITIES 216,197 213,971 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $1.00; Authorized - 500,000 shares; Issued - none - - Common stock, par value $0.10; Authorized - 120,000,000 shares; Issued - 23,738,003 shares; Outstanding - 21,736,575 and 21,729,400 shares, respectively 2,374 2,374 Paid-in capital 80,673 79,937 Accumulated deficit (30,505 ) (29,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,367 ) (6,458 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,001,428 and 2,008,603 shares, respectively (18,025 ) (18,186 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,150 27,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 245,347 $ 241,845

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,879 $ (5,425 ) Restructuring and severance costs 595 (a) 411 (c) Impairment costs 261 (b) - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,735 $ (5,014 ) Three Months Ended May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,879 $ (5,425 ) Restructuring and severance costs 595 (a) 411 (c) Impairment costs 261 (b) - Depreciation and amortization 1,951 2,027 Share-based compensation expense 531 508 Total other (income) expense, net 506 1,039 Provision for income taxes 288 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,011 $ (1,417 )

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and on-going costs related to facilities impaired in the second half of fiscal 2020. (b) Relates to impairment of capitalized software costs. (c) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (567 ) $ (16,233 ) Restructuring and severance costs 1,227 (a) 1,657 (c) Impairment costs 292 (b) 11 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 952 $ (14,565 ) Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 May 3, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (567 ) $ (16,233 ) Restructuring and severance costs 1,227 (a) 1,657 (c) Impairment costs 292 (b) 11 Depreciation and amortization 3,656 4,000 Share-based compensation expense 757 1,019 Total other (income) expense, net 897 2,325 Provision for income taxes 615 218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,877 $ (7,003 )

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and on-going costs related to facilities impaired in the second half of fiscal 2020, net of a lease termination gain. (b) Relates to impairment of capitalized software costs. (c) Primarily relates to the strategic initiative to offshore a significant number of identified roles to our staffing operations in India and continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended

May 2, 2021 Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported As Reported FX Impact MSP Delivery

Model Shift Adjusted Revenue North American Staffing $ 184,295 $ 173,386 $ - $ - $ 173,386 International Staffing 27,880 24,303 2,432 - 26,735 North American MSP 9,832 9,745 - - 9,745 Corporate and Other 117 187 - 187 Eliminations (32 ) (346 ) - - (346 ) Total Revenue $ 222,092 $ 207,275 $ 2,432 $ - $ 209,707 % change 5.9 % Six Months Ended

May 2, 2021 Six Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported As Reported FX impact MSP Delivery

Model Shift Adjusted Revenue North American Staffing $ 368,511 $ 355,781 $ - $ (2,072 ) $ 353,709 International Staffing 51,893 50,526 3,787 54,313 North American MSP 19,501 19,114 - 52 19,166 Corporate and Other 236 390 - - 390 Eliminations (91 ) (770 ) - - (770 ) Total Revenue $ 440,050 $ 425,041 $ 3,787 $ (2,020 ) $ 426,808

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, 2021 Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) North American Staffing $ 9,471 $ - $ 9,471 $ 2,576 $ - $ 2,576 International Staffing 1,097 - 1,097 196 - 196 North American MSP 309 - 309 491 - 491 Corporate and Other (8,204 ) 1 (8,203 ) (7,626 ) (45 ) (7,671 ) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,673 $ 1 $ 2,674 $ (4,363 ) $ (45 ) $ (4,408 ) Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 Six Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) North American Staffing $ 15,646 $ - $ 15,646 $ 2,675 $ - $ 2,675 International Staffing 1,479 - 1,479 570 - 570 North American MSP 841 - 841 1,245 - 1,245 Corporate and Other (17,021 ) 1 (17,020 ) (18,180 ) (13 ) (18,193 ) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 945 $ 1 $ 946 $ (13,690 ) $ (13 ) $ (13,703 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 2, 2021 Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Gross margin $ 36,479 $ - $ 36,479 $ 32,237 $ - $ 32,237 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 32,950 - 32,950 36,189 - 36,189 Restructuring and severance costs 595 (1 ) 594 411 45 456 Impairment charges 261 - 261 - - - Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,673 $ (1 ) $ 2,674 $ (4,363 ) $ (45 ) $ (4,408 ) Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 Six Months Ended May 3, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Gross margin $ 69,161 $ - $ 69,161 $ 63,664 $ - $ 63,664 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 66,697 - 66,697 75,686 - 75,686 Restructuring and severance costs 1,227 (1 ) 1,226 1,657 13 1,670 Impairment charges 292 - 292 11 - 11 Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 945 $ (1 ) $ 946 $ (13,690 ) $ (13 ) $ (13,703 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 2, 2021 As Reported Restructuring and

Impairment Costs Adjusted Earnings per Share Net income $ 1,879 $ 856 $ 2,735 Per share data: Basic: Net income $ 0.09 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares 21,793 21,793 Diluted Net income $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares 22,588 22,588 Six Months Ended May 2, 2021 As Reported Restructuring and

Impairment Costs Adjusted Earnings per Share Net income (loss) $ (567 ) $ 1,519 $ 952 Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares 21,793 21,793 Diluted Net income (loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares 21,793 21,793

