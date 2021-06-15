Harris Williams Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Strategic Growth Investment in Cleo

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) on its strategic growth investment in Cleo. Cleo is a next generation cloud-based ecosystem integration platform that brings together end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations. The transaction was led by Erik Szyndlar, Andy Leed and Priyanka Naithani of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Cleo has established itself as a category leader in ecosystem integration software, providing unique solutions to the challenges facing enterprises competing in today’s digital and highly interdependent e-commerce and software-driven world,” said Priyanka Naithani, a director at Harris Williams. “The need for multi-enterprise supply chain integration is particularly urgent in industries like manufacturing, logistics, wholesale distribution and retail, among others. In these industries, some of the core ERP and transaction systems are still running on legacy applications, while a new layer of cloud-based applications are being deployed using next-generation technologies. Cleo Integration Cloud simplifies the complexity this creates.”

“The complexity of deployments, including on-premises, hybrid, private and public, also add a level of difficulty that needs to be navigated,” added Erik Szyndlar, a managing director at Harris Williams. “H.I.G.’s investment will enable Cleo to continue to accelerate its technology investments, speed up the roll-out of its newest cloud products and expand into new verticals with its unique ecosystem integration platform, as well as accelerate its M&A strategy.”

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management (based on total capital commitments to funds managed by H.I.G. and its affiliates). Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Technology and Software in particular is one of the key sectors on which H.I.G. is strategically focused. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.