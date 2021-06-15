WSFS Announces Execution of $100 Million Senior Debt Call

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced that it has called $100 million of senior debt with a coupon rate of 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2026. The notes were callable quarterly beginning June 15, 2021. The debt was repaid using a portion of the proceeds from the December 2020 issuance of $150 million of fixed-to-floating senior holding company notes with a historically low initial coupon of 2.75% for five years and then floats at SOFR plus 2.485% for the final five years.



“We are pleased to announce the execution of our planned payoff of senior debt,” said Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This transaction positively impacts both our income statement and balance sheet by lowering debt levels and interest expense. Our significant excess liquidity and ability to pay off the debt while maintaining liquidity levels demonstrates the strength of our franchise and our investors’ support for our vision, strategy and growth potential.”