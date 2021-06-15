 
checkAd

Spero Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of Bronchoalveolar Lavage and Renal Impairment Clinical Trials of SPR206

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the initiation of two Phase 1 trials of SPR206, an intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate. SPR206 was derived from Spero’s potentiator platform and is being developed to treat serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting. These trials, which are now open for enrollment, include a bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) clinical trial assessing the penetration of SPR206 into the pulmonary compartment and a renal impairment clinical trial.

“SPR206 has the potential to treat serious infections in patients with limited therapeutic options, and the initiation of these Phase 1 trials represents an important step in its clinical development,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “The preclinical and clinical data set supporting SPR206 demonstrates a favorable safety profile and potent activity against MDR and extensively drug resistant bacterial strains. We expect these newly initiated trials to build on prior results by providing crucial pharmacokinetic (PK) data. These PK data will inform the potential utility of SPR206 in specific tissue compartments and the design of future efficacy trials that will seek to address the urgent threat posed by MDR Gram-negative infections.”

The Phase 1 BAL clinical trial is an open-label study designed to enroll thirty healthy volunteers into five cohorts. Subjects will receive three 100 mg doses of SPR206 infused every eight hours over one day. The objectives of the study are to evaluate the intrapulmonary PK, including epithelial lining fluid (ELF) and alveolar macrophage (AM) concentrations of SPR206 compared to plasma concentrations. These data are important to establish dose requirements for clinical efficacy of SPR206 in the setting of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)/ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). This study is being conducted in collaboration with, and with financial support from, the United States Department of Defense (Award No. W81XWH1910295). The initiation of this clinical trial triggers the first of two milestone payments related to the study from Spero’s development partner, Everest Medicines.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spero Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of Bronchoalveolar Lavage and Renal Impairment Clinical Trials of SPR206 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus