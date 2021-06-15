 
checkAd

French National Healthcare System Adopts Exclusive Reimbursement Policy for SI-BONE, Inc.’s iFuse-3D Implant System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:03  |  10   |   |   

Exclusive Coverage Takes Effect June 1, 2021, and Extends for 5 Years

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy announced that the French Health Ministry has granted national reimbursement for the iFuse-3D Implant System.

As per the original iFuse Implant System reimbursement that became effective in September, 2018, the French Health Technology Assessment body, Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), issued a positive opinion for SI-BONE’s second generation iFuse-3D Implant, recognizing the therapeutic value of the iFuse-3D Implant in connection with the seriousness of the pathology of sacroiliac (“SI”) joint dysfunctions and the impact these dysfunctions can have to the quality of life. This reimbursement decision by the French National Healthcare System provides coverage for SI joint fusion procedures exclusively using SI-BONE’s patented, 3D-printed, iFuse-3D Implant.

“We commend the HAS and the French Health Ministry to enable patient access to our iFuse-3D Implant System,” said Laura Francis, CEO of SI-BONE. “Our goal is to provide devices that improve the lives of patients with SI joint dysfunction, and with reimbursement, patients in France can benefit from our unique solution.”

The iFuse-3D implant is the first-ever 3D-printed titanium implant for use in the SI joint. The implant has a unique fenestrated design and an enhanced porous surface that resembles the trabecular structure of cancellous bone. These features provide an excellent environment for bony ongrowth, ingrowth and through growth.1

“This positive coverage decision by the Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé for the iFuse-3D Implant is welcome news for the people of France who suffer from SI joint pain,” said, Pr JC Le Huec, MD, PhD, Chairman Spine Unit, Polyclinique Bordeaux Nord, Bordeaux University, France. “In addition to those suffering from dysfunction of the SI joint due to its degeneration or disruption, reimbursement for iFuse-3D will enable surgeons to use this unique technology for pelvic fixation at the base of long spinal fusions as well as in patients with pelvic trauma involving the SI joint.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

French National Healthcare System Adopts Exclusive Reimbursement Policy for SI-BONE, Inc.’s iFuse-3D Implant System Exclusive Coverage Takes Effect June 1, 2021, and Extends for 5 YearsSANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus