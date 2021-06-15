French National Healthcare System Adopts Exclusive Reimbursement Policy for SI-BONE, Inc.’s iFuse-3D Implant System

As per the original iFuse Implant System reimbursement that became effective in September, 2018, the French Health Technology Assessment body, Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), issued a positive opinion for SI-BONE’s second generation iFuse-3D Implant, recognizing the therapeutic value of the iFuse-3D Implant in connection with the seriousness of the pathology of sacroiliac (“SI”) joint dysfunctions and the impact these dysfunctions can have to the quality of life. This reimbursement decision by the French National Healthcare System provides coverage for SI joint fusion procedures exclusively using SI-BONE’s patented, 3D-printed, iFuse-3D Implant.

SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN) announced that the French Health Ministry has granted national reimbursement for the iFuse-3D Implant System.

“We commend the HAS and the French Health Ministry to enable patient access to our iFuse-3D Implant System,” said Laura Francis, CEO of SI-BONE. “Our goal is to provide devices that improve the lives of patients with SI joint dysfunction, and with reimbursement, patients in France can benefit from our unique solution.”

The iFuse-3D implant is the first-ever 3D-printed titanium implant for use in the SI joint. The implant has a unique fenestrated design and an enhanced porous surface that resembles the trabecular structure of cancellous bone. These features provide an excellent environment for bony ongrowth, ingrowth and through growth.1

“This positive coverage decision by the Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé for the iFuse-3D Implant is welcome news for the people of France who suffer from SI joint pain,” said, Pr JC Le Huec, MD, PhD, Chairman Spine Unit, Polyclinique Bordeaux Nord, Bordeaux University, France. “In addition to those suffering from dysfunction of the SI joint due to its degeneration or disruption, reimbursement for iFuse-3D will enable surgeons to use this unique technology for pelvic fixation at the base of long spinal fusions as well as in patients with pelvic trauma involving the SI joint.”