 
checkAd

Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Shearman, Ph.D., and Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Chi Li, Ph.D. In connection with the appointments, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant and a restricted stock unit award to each of Drs. Shearman and Li as inducements material to their entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).  Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s stock options provide for the purchase of up to 52,718 shares and 44,202 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $38.53 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each individual’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to their continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s restricted stock unit awards are for 32,701 shares and 14,144 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock and vest as to 25 percent of the shares on each one-year anniversary of their employment start date until the fourth anniversary of their employment start date, subject to their continued service to Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus