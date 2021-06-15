Medexus Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it has received final approval for listing of the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). In connection with the graduation of the Common Shares, the Company’s convertible debentures (TSXV:MDP.DB, the “Convertible Debentures”) and certain of the Company’s common share purchase warrants (TSXV:MDP.WT, the “Warrants”) which are currently listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), will also be up-listed to the TSX.



“Medexus has demonstrated impressive growth since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and given the success and the size of the Company, it is a logical next step in our growth path to graduate to the TSX. Such a move creates an opportunity to increase our Company profile and liquidity,” said Ken d’Entremont, CEO of Medexus. “Additionally, we feel confident that graduating to a senior exchange will provide us with access to a broader range of institutional shareholders.”