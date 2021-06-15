Medexus Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it has received final
approval for listing of the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). In connection with the graduation of the Common Shares, the Company’s
convertible debentures (TSXV:MDP.DB, the “Convertible Debentures”) and certain of the Company’s common share purchase warrants (TSXV:MDP.WT, the “Warrants”) which are currently listed for trading
on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), will also be up-listed to the TSX.
“Medexus has demonstrated impressive growth since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and given the success and the size of the Company, it is a logical next step in our growth path to graduate to the TSX. Such a move creates an opportunity to increase our Company profile and liquidity,” said Ken d’Entremont, CEO of Medexus. “Additionally, we feel confident that graduating to a senior exchange will provide us with access to a broader range of institutional shareholders.”
The Common Shares, the Convertible Debentures and the Warrants (collectively, the “Listed Securities”) are all expected to begin trading on the TSX effective as of commencement of trading on June 17th, 2021 (the “Listing Date”). Upon listing on the TSX, the Listed Securities will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “MDP”, “MDP.DB” and “MDP.WT”, respectively. In conjunction with the graduation to the TSX, the Listed Securities will be concurrently delisted from the TSXV prior to commencement of trading on the TSX. Holders of the Listed Securities are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.
In light of this accelerated listing opportunity, the Company has decided to delay its previously announced plans to list on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”). The Company continues to believe that a dual-listing would be beneficial and re-affirms its intention to obtain a Nasdaq listing in the future. However, at this time, the Company has determined that the graduation to the TSX will provide an opportunity to increase exposure and liquidity, while advancing other ongoing initiatives to enhance shareholder value as it evaluates the timing of a dual-listing on Nasdaq.
