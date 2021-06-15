Noodles & Company to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. Noodles’ discussion will start at 2:40 pm ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.



The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.