Q uorum of 18.19 % on first convening

Combined Shareholders Meeting will be re convened on J une 30 , 2021 with the same agenda

Votes cast on the first convening remain valid for the second convening

Shareholder engagement remains critical for the approval of the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; June 15, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced that the June 15, 2021 Combined Shareholders Meeting obtained a wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders vote, however, quorum was not met on first convening. A new Combined Shareholders Meeting to vote on the same agenda will be convened on June 30, 2021 at 2.30pm Paris time. The agenda and resolutions remain unchanged. The quorum on first convening amounted to 18.19%. As a reminder, on second convening the required quorum to validly deliberate at the Extraordinary General Meeting is 20%.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT commented: “We thank all the shareholders who have already voted. We are now counting on the support of shareholders who have not voted on first convening to vote at the next shareholders meeting on June 30, 2021. GENFIT is your company, your vote is vital.”

Shareholders can still vote by post and send their proxy forms until June 27, 2021 at midnight (00:00), Paris time and vote electronically via the Votaccess platform starting on June 17, 2021 until June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m., Paris time.

In accordance with decree n°2021-255 of March 09, 2021 extending the application of measures of ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and its application decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020 which was extended until July 31, 2021 by decree n° 2021-255 of March 09, 2021, this Combined General Meeting, to be held upon second convening, will be conducted behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters at Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos, 59120 France, meaning without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.