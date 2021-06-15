 
checkAd

GENFIT June 15, 2021 Combined Shareholders Meeting: Wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote but quorum not met on first convening

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:10  |  49   |   |   

  • Quorum of 18.19% on first convening
  • Combined Shareholders Meeting will be reconvened on June 30, 2021 with the same agenda
  • Votes cast on the first convening remain valid for the second convening
  • Shareholder engagement remains critical for the approval of the resolutions submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; June 15, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced that the June 15, 2021 Combined Shareholders Meeting obtained a wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders vote, however, quorum was not met on first convening. A new Combined Shareholders Meeting to vote on the same agenda will be convened on June 30, 2021 at 2.30pm Paris time. The agenda and resolutions remain unchanged. The quorum on first convening amounted to 18.19%. As a reminder, on second convening the required quorum to validly deliberate at the Extraordinary General Meeting is 20%.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT commented: “We thank all the shareholders who have already voted. We are now counting on the support of shareholders who have not voted on first convening to vote at the next shareholders meeting on June 30, 2021. GENFIT is your company, your vote is vital.

Shareholders can still vote by post and send their proxy forms until June 27, 2021 at midnight (00:00), Paris time and vote electronically via the Votaccess platform starting on June 17, 2021 until June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m., Paris time.

In accordance with decree n°2021-255 of March 09, 2021 extending the application of measures of ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and its application decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020 which was extended until July 31, 2021 by decree n° 2021-255 of March 09, 2021, this Combined General Meeting, to be held upon second convening, will be conducted behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters at Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos, 59120 France, meaning without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENFIT June 15, 2021 Combined Shareholders Meeting: Wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote but quorum not met on first convening Quorum of 18.19% on first conveningCombined Shareholders Meeting will be reconvened on June 30, 2021 with the same agendaVotes cast on the first convening remain valid for the second conveningShareholder engagement remains critical for the approval …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus