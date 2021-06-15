SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Updated Interim Data from the Phase 2b ReNeu Trial at the 2021 Children’s Tumor Foundation NF Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that an update on the previously reported interim data from the first 20 adult patients enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2b ReNeu trial evaluating mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor being studied in adult and pediatric patients with NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN), was presented at the 2021 Children’s Tumor Foundation NF Conference being held June 14-16, 2021. The data were presented by Christopher Moertel, M.D., Professor and Medical Director of the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology and Neurofibromatosis Programs at the University of Minnesota Medical School and Principal Investigator of the ReNeu trial.

In February 2021, SpringWorks reported results from the first 20 adult patients enrolled utilizing a January 22, 2021 data cutoff date and showed that 50% of these patients had achieved an objective response as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), that 80% remained on study, and that the median time on treatment for these patients was 10.1 cycles (approximately 10 months). The NF Conference presentation utilized a March 23, 2021 data cutoff date and showed durable efficacy in these same 20 patients, with the median time on treatment now having reached 13 cycles (approximately 12 months), the objective response rate remaining at 50%, and 80% of these patients still remain on study. Among these patients, there had been no further dose reductions as of the later data cutoff date and mirdametinib continued to be generally well tolerated, with the majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) being Grade 1 or 2, with only one Grade 3 TRAE and no Grade 4 or 5 adverse events (AE) reported in these 20 patients.

“Plexiform neurofibromas are tumors that can cause serious disfigurement and significant pain,” said Dr. Moertel. “These interim data from the ReNeu trial are promising for patients who are in need of new treatment options and the availability of a pediatric formulation of mirdametinib, along with a dosing schedule that does not require fasting, may also be meaningful for patients, many of whom are children and young adults that require long-term treatment in order to control tumor growth and its associated morbidities.”