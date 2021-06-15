PT Asia Vision Network announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) with respect to proposed business combination with Malacca Straits Acquisition Company

The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of MLAC’s shareholders, and is expected to be consummated in Q3-2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, AVN is expected to be listed on NASDAQ as a new Indonesian US-listed holding company.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Asia Vision Network (“AVN”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (“IPTV” or “the Company”) has submitted a confidential draft of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to its proposed business combination with Malacca Straits Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: MLAC) (“MLAC”). AVN is the holding company for PT MNC OTT Network (trading as “Vision+”) and PT MNC Kabel Mediacom (trading as “MNC Play”).

Ade Tjendra, President Director of IPTV said, “Today, I am very excited to announce this huge milestone of IPTV. We are pleased to partner with Malacca Straits to create a far greater opportunity for the Company’s growth. Together with Malacca Straits, we are determined to bring Indonesian’s fastest growing OTT and streaming business to be listed on NASDAQ, the deepest capital market in the world. Furthermore, with this significant step forward, we believe it will accelerate the growth of the Company with its unique business model.”

Post-Transaction Corporate Structure of PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (“IPTV”)

About PT Asia Vision Network

PT Asia Vision Network is the holding company for Vision+, Indonesia’s fastest growing OTT media business and MNC Play, the 3rd largest fixed broadband and Fiber Optic Pay-TV operator in Indonesia, which is part of MNC Group, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated media group.

Vision+ dominates the SVOD OTT market with the most extensive Indonesian content proposition through its arrangement with MNC Group’s content library and has the exclusive rights to carry all FTA channels in its platform. Moreover, Vision+ offers international and local content in the form of more than 10,000 hours of VODs and up to 120 premium linear channels with time-shift and catch-up features for up to 7 days back. As per December 2020, Vision+ has 32 million Monthly Active Users with more than 1.6 million paid subscribers.