South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs Joins Clover Health to Lead Community Engagement and Partnerships in Georgia

As Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at Clover, Ms. Gumbs will be responsible for providing visionary leadership to execute and oversee programs, build partnerships to increase Clover’s community involvement among Medicare beneficiaries, as well as the medical community and other organizations that serve this population across Clover’s southeast region.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced the hiring of South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs to lead the company’s community organizing efforts and partnership development in Metro Atlanta, and throughout the southeast region to include Georgia, South Carolina (Charleston), and Mississippi (Jackson).

“We are delighted to welcome Carm to the Clover family. She brings invaluable experience serving local communities in Georgia and has spearheaded a number of initiatives to increase access to quality services for the Medicare population in the area,” said Chief Executive Officer Vivek Garipalli. “Improving health equity is core to our foundation, and Carm has a profound understanding of the needs of senior communities throughout the state.”

Prior to joining Clover, Ms. Gumbs spent four years as ChenMed’s Cultural and Community Affairs Manager, where she launched a range of wellness programs for Atlanta area seniors and orchestrated critical partnerships to extend the reach of these programs and drive awareness among the business community of local seniors’ unique health and social needs. Ms. Gumbs is also dedicated to her community, and she continues to serve as a Councilwoman in the City of South Fulton, Georgia, a position she has held since 2017. As a Councilwoman, Ms. Gumbs has leveraged her background in social work and government affairs to strengthen public-private partnerships for the benefit of local communities and the Medicare population.

“What attracted me to Clover was its particular focus on delivering great, affordable healthcare to underserved and vulnerable populations. Clover’s approach is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before in Medicare and I believe they are making real progress in improving health equity for those who’ve historically lacked access to high quality care,” said Gumbs. “It’s been my mission to help Metro Atlanta seniors prioritize prevention and live their healthiest lives for more than a decade. I intend to continue this important work at Clover not just in Metro Atlanta but across the region.”