Forward Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement With Chipolo, a Device Tracking Company

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD ) today announced an agreement with Chipolo Inc. to distribute its tracker products in the U.S., via exclusive distribution agreements with select big box stores and other retailers.

Chipolo products including Chipolo ONE Spot, are an easy, fast way to help locate items such as keys or wallets by attaching a tracker to a keychain utilizing its unique keyring hole design. Chipolo ONE Spot is one of the first third-party accessories that work with Apple Find My network, enabling users to go to the Find My app and see the missing item on a map. Other Chipolo products such as Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD work with the Chipolo app, where consumers can ring their misplaced items, double click on Chipolo to find their phone or get a phone notification when they leave an item behind.

“We are excited about our partnership with Chipolo. There is mutual opportunity for Forward to leverage its strong U.S. retailer relationships to distribute Chipolo’s products,” said Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries.

According to Renee Vozelj, CSO from Chipolo, “This distribution partnership with Forward is an important milestone for the company, ensuring that our leading products are now available to U.S. consumers through the U.S. retailers. As a result of our partnership, U.S. consumers can now benefit from Chipolo’s products, knowing that misplacing something like your wallet, keys or even a favorite toy doesn’t have to be a big deal.”

The Chipolo product line includes Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD, compatible with the Chipolo app and Chipolo ONE Spot and compatible with the Apple Find My network. With a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year, Chipolo ONE Spot is also water resistant, and able to locate items very easily. It sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of the Chipolo ONE Spot device to iCloud, and then consumers can go to the Find My app and see the location of the item on a map. The process is secure, encrypted to protect privacy, and anonymous.

Forward Industries is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution provider to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing design and distribution business, primarily for handheld electronic devices, we are now a one-stop shop for design development and manufacturing solutions serving a wide range of clients in the industrial, commercial, medical and consumer industries.

