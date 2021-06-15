 
DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 20 Million From Private Placement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing
Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 20 Million From Private Placement

15-Jun-2021 / 22:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 20 Million From Private Placement

Ladenburg, Germany, 15 June 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that it has successfully raised approximately EUR 20 million in gross proceeds through a private placement via an accelerated book building transaction. Heidelberg Pharma issued 3,106,637 new shares from authorized capital, which corresponds to approximately 10% of the current share capital. The price per share was EUR 6.44, which represents a discount of approximately 3.9% to the daily closing price.

The new shares were allocated to new biotech specialist institutional investors, including Polar Capital Biotech Investment Fund and Invus, amongst others, and 1,943,565 shares were allocated to DH-LT-Investments GmbH, St. Leon-Rot, Germany, an investment company of Mr. Dietmar Hopp. The capital measure will increase the total number of registered shares after the issuance to 34,173,009.

The issuance of new shares was resolved today by the Executive Management Board and Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register.

The capital increase has been executed by Bryan, Garnier & Co, acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner.

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Important notes

This communication does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The securities referred to in this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States or anywhere else.

