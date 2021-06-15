W. R. Berkley Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend and Declares Special Cash Dividend

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents per share, representing an 8% increase from the present rate. The first regular quarterly cash dividend at the new rate of 13 cents per share will be paid on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.