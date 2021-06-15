 
checkAd

DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 22:15  |  10   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will host a virtual Investor Day on June 17, 2021. President and CEO Mike Salvino and his leadership team will discuss the company's transformation journey in more detail. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT, and will include a question and answer session. A webcast of the Investor Day and presentation slides will be available on DXC’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.dxc.com.

Mike Salvino stated, “We continue to retain and attract talent, build customer intimacy, take cost out without disruption and win in the market. These efforts are leading to stable revenues and expanded margins. As a result of the execution of our transformation journey, we are on the right trajectory and expect our momentum to continue in FY22, to ultimately deliver organic revenue growth.”

DXC reiterated its first quarter and full year FY22, and longer-term guidance.

About DXC Technology
 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any goal, plan or result set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021 Virtual Investor Day DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will host a virtual Investor Day on June 17, 2021. President and CEO Mike Salvino and his leadership team will discuss the company's transformation journey in more …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
DXC Technology heißt Brenda Tsai als Chief Marketing and Communications Officer willkommen
10.06.21
DXC Technology Welcomes Brenda Tsai as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
26.05.21
DXC Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
26.05.21
Flämische Regierung beauftragt DXC mit der Mitwirkung an der Transformation des öffentlichen Dienstes
25.05.21
The Flemish Government Selects DXC to Help Drive Transformation of Public Services