Baxter to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8371319 to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.