Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2021 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid July 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 14, 2021.

As of June 15, 2021, the Company had 107,413,793 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 101,340,113 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized May 2021 Mar - May Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2021 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jun) in Jun) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 232,960 $ 246,395 5.72 % $ 105.77 2.50 % 2.87 % 5 171 2.97 % 3.37 % $ 4,019 $ (4,735 ) 15yr 4.0 603 655 0.02 % 108.59 4.00 % 4.50 % 37 119 8.06 % 8.17 % 7 (8 ) 15yr Total 233,563 247,050 5.73 % 105.77 2.50 % 2.88 % 6 171 2.98 % 3.39 % 4,026 (4,743 ) 20yr 2.0 147,148 150,167 3.48 % 102.05 2.00 % 2.87 % 5 235 3.55 % 3.15 % 2,439 (3,396 ) 20yr Total 147,148 150,167 3.48 % 102.05 2.00 % 2.87 % 5 235 3.55 % 3.15 % 2,439 (3,396 ) 30yr 2.5 677,061 703,866 16.33 % 103.96 2.50 % 3.46 % 7 350 10.58 % 8.89 % 12,401 (18,114 ) 30yr 3.0 2,182,017 2,332,316 54.12 % 106.89 3.00 % 3.50 % 5 353 6.30 % 6.75 % 46,400 (60,708 ) 30yr 3.5 577,397 628,169 14.57 % 108.79 3.50 % 4.00 % 18 336 16.89 % 21.74 % 10,550 (14,259 ) 30yr 4.0 50,022 55,108 1.28 % 110.17 4.00 % 4.63 % 60 294 18.78 % 27.75 % 1,098 (1,201 ) 30yr 4.5 81,625 90,816 2.11 % 111.26 4.50 % 5.00 % 24 332 26.63 % 31.17 % 1,181 (1,551 ) 30yr Total 3,568,122 3,810,275 88.41 % 106.79 3.03 % 3.63 % 9 348 9.47 % 11.19 % 71,630 (95,833 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,948,833 4,207,492 97.62 % 106.55 2.96 % 3.55 % 9 334 8.86 % 10.27 % 78,095 (103,972 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 628,945 98,447 2.28 % 15.65 3.63 % 4.19 % 57 291 24.24 % 40.44 % (6,964 ) 5,768 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 57,112 3,975 0.09 % 6.96 3.79 % 4.40 % 45 308 15.28 % 39.07 % (221 ) (187 ) Total Structured RMBS 686,057 102,422 2.38 % 14.93 3.64 % 4.21 % 56 292 23.49 % 40.14 % (7,185 ) 5,581 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,634,890 $ 4,309,914 100.00 % 3.06 % 3.65 % 16 328 11.03 % 12.50 % $ 70,910 $ (98,391 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 $ (125 ) $ 125 Swaps (1,355,000 ) Dec-2026 (38,961 ) 38,961 5-Year Treasury Future (269,000 ) Sep-2021(2) (8,599 ) 8,532 10-Year Treasury Ultra (23,500 ) Sep-2021(3) (2,509 ) 1,987 TBA (400,000 ) Jun-2021 (5,619 ) 8,688 Swaptions (244,350 ) May-2022 (7,188 ) 6,301 Yield Curve Spread Floor (150,000 ) Feb-2023 n/a n/a Hedge Total $ (2,491,850 ) $ (63,001 ) $ 64,594 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 7,909 $ (33,797 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.94 at May 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $333.4 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $145.55 at May 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $34.2 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of May 31, 2021 As of May 31, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 3,396,877 78.8 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 342,197 7.9 % Freddie Mac 913,037 21.2 % Whole Pool Assets 3,967,717 92.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,309,914 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,309,914 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2021 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 379,933 9.2 % 0.11 % 34 7/12/2021 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 368,505 8.9 % 0.14 % 61 8/13/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 353,215 8.5 % 0.18 % 44 7/26/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 345,507 8.4 % 0.18 % 91 9/7/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 342,467 8.3 % 0.11 % 49 8/26/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 295,929 7.2 % 0.11 % 63 8/12/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 225,653 5.5 % 0.12 % 62 8/19/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 224,818 5.4 % 0.15 % 30 7/12/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 204,081 4.9 % 0.15 % 54 8/19/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 201,930 4.9 % 0.11 % 41 7/23/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 197,170 4.8 % 0.12 % 42 7/12/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 175,835 4.3 % 0.12 % 44 8/11/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 150,511 3.6 % 0.12 % 42 7/12/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 141,669 3.4 % 0.15 % 43 7/14/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 98,634 2.4 % 0.14 % 96 10/8/2021 Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC 96,703 2.3 % 0.10 % 47 7/19/2021 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 96,139 2.3 % 0.12 % 68 8/12/2021 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 89,396 2.2 % 0.13 % 44 7/14/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 62,469 1.5 % 0.14 % 10 6/10/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 48,931 1.2 % 0.16 % 3 6/3/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 32,945 0.8 % 0.11 % 54 7/26/2021 Total Borrowings $ 4,132,440 100.0 % 0.13 % 52 10/8/2021

