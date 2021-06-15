 
Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Medicine Man, a Rapidly Growing, Vertically Integrated Operator in the Denver Metro Area

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Medicine Man Denver (“Medicine Man”), a premier vertically integrated cannabis company that has been serving the Denver metro area since 2009.

The acquisition of Medicine Man further solidifies Columbia Care’s position as the most scaled retailer, cultivator, and manufacturer in Colorado, the world’s second-largest cannabis market. Medicine Man is outperforming the broader Colorado market, with sales growth of 42 percent in 2020, versus 24 percent for the state, and 64 percent year-to-date through May, versus 25 percent for the state. The acquisition will add one cultivation facility and four dispensaries, including one co-located adult-use and medical location and three adult-use facilities to Columbia Care’s national footprint.

“We have great admiration for what Medicine Man’s leaders, Sally Vander Veer and Andy Williams, have built over the past 12 years through their tireless leadership, local and state-level advocacy, and exceptional business acumen and vision,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Medicine Man will further cement our position as the leading vertically integrated operator in Colorado, in tandem with our ongoing integration of The Green Solution, and will have a positive impact on our financial performance for years to come. We are also confident that the strong alignment of values between our two companies will help Columbia Care continue its growth in Colorado in a sustainable and responsible way. We are thrilled to bring one of Colorado’s longest-running and most highly respected cannabis companies into the Columbia Care family.”

Medicine Man brings a highly experienced and talented team of executives and employees that further bolsters Columbia Care’s strong pool of talent. The company’s founders and management team are pioneers of Colorado’s legal cannabis industry, and over the past 12 years have built a widely regarded, highly profitable business that has earned strong loyalty amongst both its customers and employees. Because of this, Medicine Man has been recognized as a best-in-class retailer, employer and cultivator through numerous awards.

