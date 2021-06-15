 
DCP Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:15  |  23   |   |   

DENVER, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer and Bill Johnson, group vice president and chief transformation officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 22, 2021. The materials to be used at this conference are posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor Relations
Mike Fullman
(303) 605-1628





