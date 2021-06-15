La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Consolidated sales increased 41% to $519.5 million

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network doubled, increasing 100%

network doubled, increasing 100% Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 9.6% versus 3.7% Non-GAAP (1) : 10.0% versus 9.3% Wholesale (2) : 10.2% versus 11.1% Retail: 12.2% versus 10.8%

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $0.81 versus $0.05 Non-GAAP (1) : $0.87 versus $0.49

The company returned $50 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends



Fiscal 2021 full year versus Fiscal 2020 full year :

Consolidated sales increased 1.8% to $1.7 billion

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increased 31%

Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 7.9% versus 7.0% Non-GAAP (1) : 9.0% versus 8.2% Wholesale (2) : 10.6% versus 10.6% Retail: 7.7% versus 8.2% Joybird became profitable

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $2.30 versus $1.66 Non-GAAP (1) : $2.62 versus $2.16

Cash generated from operating activities of $310 million versus $164 million in the prior year

Cash (3) at fiscal year end increased to $395 million versus $264 million in the prior year

The company returned $61 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "In an extremely difficult year marked by the pandemic, related macroeconomic uncertainty and supply chain disruption, we delivered strong results. Our start to the fiscal year in May 2020 came as the world was still in the early stages of its COVID-19 response. We had just restarted our plants after a month-long shutdown and retailers were slowly beginning to reopen. Progressing strongly from that starting point, for the fiscal 2021 full year, we delivered consolidated non-GAAP(1) operating margin of 9%, generated $310 million in cash from operations, and returned $61 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Additionally, we strengthened our business by significantly expanding production capacity, enhanced our retail platform, including the acquisition of the Seattle-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and turned Joybird profitable. All business units are experiencing record demand, demonstrating the strength of our brands in the marketplace combined with fantastic execution from all retail and sales teams. I thank every employee across the La-Z-Boy enterprise for their agility, hard work and dedication, all of which contributed to our excellent performance while in the midst of historic challenges.

"For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, record sales led to all-time record profits driven by increased production capacity, excellent performance by our company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and continued growth and profitability at Joybird. And, fiscal 2022 is off to a great start with continued robust written order rates and a record backlog, setting us up well for a strong year of shipments ahead."

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 41.4% to $519.5 million versus the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, which was impacted by COVID-19-related plant and retail closures. Consolidated GAAP operating margin increased to 9.6% versus 3.7% in the prior-year fourth quarter. Consolidated non-GAAP(1) operating margin improved to 10.0% versus 9.3% in last year’s fourth quarter, reflecting strong performance across all business units.

For the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network, written same-store sales doubled, increasing 100%, for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter compared with the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increased 29%.

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, delivered sales in the company’s Wholesale(2) segment increased 40% to $384.0 million compared with the prior-year fourth quarter, which was impacted by COVID-19. Non-GAAP(1) operating margin for the Wholesale(2) segment was a healthy 10.2% versus 11.1% for the prior-year period, reflecting disciplined cost management on advertising which helped offset higher raw material and freight costs and expenses to expand production capacity to service record backlog. Last year's fourth quarter benefited from a one-time rebate of previously paid tariffs partially offset by higher bad debt expense.

Retail segment delivered sales increased 39% to $193.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the prior-year fourth quarter. Written same-store sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores more than doubled, increasing 114% in the quarter, reflecting positive trends across all sales metrics, including traffic, conversion and average ticket, versus last year's fourth quarter which included store closures during the last four weeks of the period. Non-GAAP(1) operating margin for the Retail segment was 12.2% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter versus 10.8% in last year’s fourth quarter, primarily driven by fixed-cost leverage on higher delivered sales volume.

Within Corporate & Other, Joybird sales more than doubled compared with the prior-year quarter, increasing 144% to $37.7 million. Written sales increased 125% compared with the prior-year quarter, reflecting ongoing strong order trends and the strength of the brand in the online marketplace. For the third consecutive quarter, Joybird posted strong gross margins, delivered profitable growth and increased conversion rates while increasing its marketing spend to drive customer acquisition.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.81 for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter versus $0.05 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS was $0.87 versus $0.49 in last year’s fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For fiscal 2021, the company generated $310 million in cash from operating activities, reflecting strong profit performance and a $140 million increase in customer deposits from written orders for the company's Retail segment and Joybird. La-Z-Boy ended the period with $395 million in cash(3) and no debt, compared with $264 million in cash(3) and $75 million in short-term borrowings at the end of fiscal 2020. The company holds $32 million in investments to enhance returns on cash versus $29 million at the end of fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021 the company spent $8 million related to acquisitions, invested $38 million in the business through capital expenditures, paid $17 million in dividends and spent $44 million repurchasing approximately 1.1 million shares of stock in the open market under its existing authorized share repurchase program, leaving 3.4 million shares available for repurchase under the program as of April 24, 2021.

Business Outlook

Demand trends remain strong across the business with backlog at record levels. The company anticipates ongoing incremental increases in manufacturing capacity throughout fiscal 2022 that will enable higher delivered sales, but expects ongoing global supply chain disruptions and headwinds related to raw materials and freight costs will cause some volatility in results. In the short term, the company expects a temporary negative impact to profit margins versus very strong fourth-quarter results due to dramatic raw material price increases which will only be offset by previously announced pricing actions as the company works through its backlog in the back half of the year.

Incoming order rates and backlog will mitigate the usual seasonal slowdown associated with the first quarter. However, as usual, capacity in the first quarter is limited to 12 weeks of production/shipments to enable a shutdown week in July for maintenance for most of the company’s plants, compared with 13 weeks in the second and fourth quarters.

Whittington said, "As we look ahead, our prudent financial culture and strong cash position provide opportunities for investment in our next chapter of growth. For the immediate term, we are focused on continuing to increase capacity and deliver units while making investments in technology solutions across the company, our stores, and updating and expanding our plants, all to enhance the consumer experience, drive future growth and emerge stronger in a post-pandemic environment."

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2021 year exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions totaling $16.7 million pre-tax, or $0.33 per diluted share, primarily due to a write-up of the Joybird contingent consideration liability based on forecasted future performance, with $16.0 million included in operating income and $0.7 million included in interest expense;

a charge of $3.8 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the company's business realignment initiative announced in June 2020; and

income of $5.2 million pre-tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") recorded in other income related to the impact of employee retention credits.



Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2020 year exclude:

a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $26.9 million pre-tax, or $0.58 per diluted share;

a non-cash charge of $6.0 million pre-tax, or $0.09 per share, related to an impairment for one investment;

a purchase accounting net benefit of $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share, with a $2.1 million benefit included in operating income and $0.7 million expense included in interest expense

a net benefit of $4.4 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative, including the closure and sale of the company's Redlands, California upholstery manufacturing facility and relocation of its Newton, Mississippi leather cut-and-sew operations; and

a benefit of $1.9 million pre-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share, related to the 2019 termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan.



Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions totaling $2.0 million pre-tax, plus related tax adjustments, or $0.06 per diluted share, primarily due to a write-up of the Joybird contingent consideration liability based on forecasted performance, with $1.9 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense.



Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 exclude:

a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $26.9 million pre-tax, or $0.58 per diluted share;

a purchase accounting net benefit of $5.9 million pre-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, with a $6.1 million benefit included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense; and

a benefit of $0.1 million pre-tax, or $0.00 per diluted share, related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative, including the closure of the company's Redlands, California upholstery manufacturing facility.



Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Wholesale segment: Effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in order to better align with the manner in which we view and manage the business, coupled with economic and customer channel similarities, the company revised its reportable operating segments by aggregating the former Upholstery segment with the former Casegoods segment to form the newly combined Wholesale segment. The change in reportable operating segments reflects how the company evaluates financial information used to make operating decisions. Prior-period results disclosed in this earnings release with respect to the Wholesale segment have been revised to reflect these changes.

(3)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment includes 159 of the 354 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 354 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 561 independent Comfort Studio locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, which may exclude, as applicable, goodwill impairment charges, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, charges for our supply chain optimization initiative, an impairment charge for one investment, benefits from the CARES Act, and refunds related to terminating the company's defined benefit pension plan. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our COVID-19 Action Plan. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. The benefits from the CARES Act include the impact of employee retention credits. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes goodwill impairment charges and purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of goodwill impairment charges and purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and the charges related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes an impairment charge for one investment, benefits from the CARES Act and refunds related to the termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan when assessing the company's operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of these transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 Sales $ 519,470 $ 367,281 $ 1,734,244 $ 1,703,982 Cost of sales 297,380 195,575 993,984 982,537 Gross profit 222,090 171,706 740,260 721,445 Selling, general and administrative expense 172,032 131,418 603,524 575,821 Goodwill impairment — 26,862 — 26,862 Operating income 50,058 13,426 136,736 118,762 Interest expense (287 ) (400 ) (1,390 ) (1,291 ) Interest income 199 692 1,101 2,785 Pension termination refund — — — 1,900 Other income (expense), net 1,471 307 9,466 (6,983 ) Income before income taxes 51,441 14,025 145,913 115,173 Income tax expense 13,484 10,649 38,384 36,189 Net income 37,957 3,376 107,529 78,984 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (461 ) (1,081 ) (1,068 ) (1,515 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 37,496 $ 2,295 $ 106,461 $ 77,469 Basic weighted average common shares 45,739 45,962 45,983 46,399 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.82 $ 0.05 $ 2.31 $ 1.67 Diluted weighted average common shares 46,316 46,157 46,367 46,736 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.81 $ 0.05 $ 2.30 $ 1.66

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 391,213 $ 261,553 Restricted cash 3,490 1,975 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,011 at 4/24/2021 and $7,541 at 4/25/2020 139,341 99,351 Inventories, net 226,137 181,643 Other current assets 165,979 81,804 Total current assets 926,160 626,326 Property, plant and equipment, net 219,194 214,767 Goodwill 175,814 161,017 Other intangible assets, net 30,431 28,653 Deferred income taxes – long-term 11,915 20,839 Right of use lease assets 343,800 318,647 Other long-term assets, net 79,008 64,640 Total assets $ 1,786,322 $ 1,434,889 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 94,152 $ 55,511 Short-term borrowings — 75,000 Lease liabilities, current 67,614 64,376 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 449,904 155,282 Total current liabilities 611,670 350,169 Lease liabilities, long-term 295,023 270,162 Other long-term liabilities 97,483 98,252 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 45,361 outstanding at 4/24/2021 and 45,857 outstanding at 4/25/2020 45,361 45,857 Capital in excess of par value 330,648 318,215 Retained earnings 399,010 343,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,521 ) (6,952 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 773,498 700,753 Noncontrolling interests 8,648 15,553 Total equity 782,146 716,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,786,322 $ 1,434,889

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 107,529 $ 78,984 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Gain on disposal of assets (37 ) (10,068 ) Gain on sale of investments (954 ) (693 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (3,169 ) 13,383 Depreciation and amortization 33,021 31,192 Equity-based compensation expense 12,671 8,371 Goodwill impairment — 26,862 Pension termination refund — (1,900 ) Change in deferred taxes 8,790 719 Change in receivables (38,288 ) 29,686 Change in inventories (40,727 ) 14,900 Change in right-of use lease asset 65,571 67,673 Change in other assets 2,926 7,039 Change in payables 37,068 (9,913 ) Change in lease liabilities (65,881 ) (66,238 ) Change in other liabilities 191,397 (25,755 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 309,917 164,242 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 2,770 11,273 Proceeds from insurance — 1,080 Capital expenditures (37,960 ) (46,035 ) Purchases of investments (39,584 ) (37,477 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 36,071 37,244 Acquisitions (2,000 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (40,703 ) (33,915 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from credit facility — 75,000 Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (75,050 ) (161 ) Holdback payments for acquisition purchases (5,783 ) (6,850 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 9,030 3,029 Purchases of common stock (44,202 ) (43,369 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (16,542 ) (25,091 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (8,507 ) — Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (141,054 ) 2,558 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 3,015 (1,144 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 131,175 131,741 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 263,528 131,787 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 394,703 $ 263,528 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 4,638 $ 3,528

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 286,119 $ 211,218 $ 1,006,377 $ 1,026,630 Intersegment sales 97,882 63,469 294,921 283,664 Wholesale segment sales 384,001 274,687 1,301,298 1,310,294 Retail segment sales 193,535 139,660 612,906 598,554 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 39,816 16,403 114,961 78,798 Intersegment sales 3,405 2,157 12,409 10,294 Corporate and Other sales 43,221 18,560 127,370 89,092 Eliminations (101,287 ) (65,626 ) (307,330 ) (293,958 ) Consolidated sales $ 519,470 $ 367,281 $ 1,734,244 $ 1,703,982 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 39,003 $ 30,245 $ 134,312 $ 142,440 Retail segment 23,551 14,984 46,724 48,256 Corporate and Other (12,496 ) (31,803 ) (44,300 ) (71,934 ) Consolidated operating income $ 50,058 $ 13,426 $ 136,736 $ 118,762

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/25/2020 10/24/2020 1/23/2021 4/24/2021 Sales $ 285,458 $ 459,120 $ 470,196 $ 519,470 Cost of sales 169,095 258,565 268,944 297,380 Gross profit 116,363 200,555 201,252 222,090 Selling, general and administrative expense 112,038 152,616 166,838 172,032 Operating income 4,325 47,939 34,414 50,058 Interest expense (459 ) (346 ) (298 ) (287 ) Interest income 494 123 285 199 Other income (expense), net 1,474 (11 ) 6,532 1,471 Income before income taxes 5,834 47,705 40,933 51,441 Income tax expense 1,155 12,401 11,344 13,484 Net income 4,679 35,304 29,589 37,957 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 119 (369 ) (357 ) (461 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 4,798 $ 34,935 $ 29,232 $ 37,496 Diluted weighted average common shares 45,965 46,323 46,818 46,316 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.10 $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.81

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/27/2019 10/26/2019 1/25/2020 4/25/2020 Sales $ 413,633 $ 447,212 $ 475,856 $ 367,281 Cost of sales 245,921 264,823 276,218 195,575 Gross profit 167,712 182,389 199,638 171,706 Selling, general and administrative expense 144,290 152,788 147,325 131,418 Goodwill impairment — — — 26,862 Operating income 23,422 29,601 52,313 13,426 Interest expense (318 ) (308 ) (265 ) (400 ) Interest income 727 522 844 692 Pension termination charge — 1,900 — — Other income (expense), net (760 ) (532 ) (5,998 ) 307 Income before income taxes 23,071 31,183 46,894 14,025 Income tax expense 5,083 8,279 12,178 10,649 Net income 17,988 22,904 34,716 3,376 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 81 (311 ) (204 ) (1,081 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 18,069 $ 22,593 $ 34,512 $ 2,295 Diluted weighted average common shares 47,125 46,879 46,584 46,157 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 0.74 $ 0.05

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 4/24/2021 4/25/2020 GAAP gross profit $ 222,090 $ 171,706 $ 740,260 $ 721,445 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value — 138 429 541 Add back: Business realignment charges — — 1,253 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 95 — 5,386 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 222,090 $ 171,939 $ 741,942 $ 727,372 GAAP SG&A $ 172,032 $ 131,418 $ 603,524 $ 575,821 Less: Purchase accounting (charges) gains - adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (1,859 ) 6,240 (15,595 ) 2,663 Less: Business realignment charges — — (2,580 ) — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale — — — 9,745 Non-GAAP SG&A $ 170,173 $ 137,658 $ 585,349 $ 588,229 GAAP operating income $ 50,058 $ 13,426 $ 136,736 $ 118,762 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 1,859 (6,102 ) 16,024 (2,122 ) Add back: Business realignment charges — — 3,833 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 95 — (4,359 ) Add back: Goodwill impairment — 26,862 — 26,862 Non-GAAP operating income $ 51,917 $ 34,281 $ 156,593 $ 139,143 GAAP income before income taxes $ 51,441 $ 14,025 $ 145,913 $ 115,173 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 2,038 (5,933 ) 16,694 (1,428 ) Add back: Business realignment charges — — 3,833 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — 95 — (4,359 ) Add back: Goodwill impairment — 26,862 — 26,862 Less: CARES Act benefit — — (5,219 ) — Add back: Investment impairment — — — 6,000 Less: Pension termination refund — — — (1,900 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 53,479 $ 35,049 $ 161,221 $ 140,348 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 37,496 $ 2,295 $ 106,461 $ 77,469 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 2,038 (5,933 ) 16,694 (1,428 ) Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting 837 (635 ) (642 ) (1,746 ) Add back: Business realignment charges — — 3,833 — Less: Tax effect of business realignment charges — — (938 ) — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges/(gain) — 95 — (4,359 ) Less: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative — (30 ) 13 1,176 Add back: Goodwill impairment — 26,862 — 26,862 Less: CARES Act benefit — — (5,219 ) — Add back: Tax effect of CARES Act benefit — — 1,261 — Add back: Investment impairment — — — 6,000 Less: Tax effect of investment impairment — — — (1,618 ) Less: Pension termination refund — — — (1,900 ) Add back: Tax effect of pension termination refund — — — 513 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 40,371 $ 22,654 $ 121,463 $ 100,969 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.81 $ 0.05 $ 2.30 $ 1.66 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.06 (0.14 ) 0.33 (0.07 ) Add back: Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share — — 0.07 — Less: Supply chain optimization initiative, net of tax, per share — — — (0.07 ) Add back: Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share — 0.58 — 0.58 Less: CARES Act benefit, net of tax, per share — — (0.08 ) — Add back: Investment impairment, net of tax, per share — — — 0.09 Less: Pension termination refund, net of tax, per share — — — (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.87 $ 0.49 $ 2.62 $ 2.16

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION