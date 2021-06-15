Safehold to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:45pm ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.