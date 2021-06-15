 
checkAd

MVB Bank Launches MVB Edge Ventures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 22:30  |  42   |   |   

MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank,” “MVB”) today announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Edge Ventures.

Based on a private equity fund model, MVB Edge Ventures provides management oversight, alignment and structure for MVB’s technology investments and allocates resources to help incubate technologies developed by MVB. Three companies now fall under the MVB Edge Ventures structure: Victor Technologies, Inc. (“Victor”); MVB Technology, LLC (“GRAND”); and Flexia Payments, LLC (“Flexia”).

“With the launch of MVB Edge Ventures, MVB continues to set ourselves apart from the pack on the financial frontier. We don’t just bank Fintech companies, we also create, develop and invest in them. The three new businesses under the new MVB Edge Ventures umbrella already have significant traction,” said Larry F. Mazza, President, CEO, MVB Financial.

MVB created the Victor platform to make it faster and easier to launch and scale a broad spectrum of Fintech solutions for the Gaming, Payments, Banking-as-a-Service and Digital Asset sectors. Fintech developers can build solutions to manage and move money in a matter of weeks with developer-friendly APIs. Banks can onboard and manage more programs with Victor’s tailored due diligence, risk assessment and oversight workflow tools. Recognizing the complexity of the Fintech ecosystem, Victor also supports seamless integration with a proven network of value-added technology and service providers.

“Victor has a tremendous amount of demand for simple, secure and developer-friendly APIs for money movement and managing accounts. We expect to go live with our first client this quarter and have a growing implementation pipeline,” said Matt West, President, MVB Edge Ventures.

MVB holds a majority interest in Flexia, a prepaid card platform for land-based casinos to facilitate the move to a totally cashless casino floor. The Las Vegas-based Fintech company provides users with access to a reloadable account that combines a debit account and casino gaming accounts into one card, allowing for non-cash transactions at participating casinos. This acquisition continues to advance MVB’s relationships within the Gaming industry.

GRAND provides cheaper, faster payments from a modern bank account. Account holders fund their GRAND account using a bank account, card or direct deposit and can then seamlessly transfer between their GRAND account and their favorite apps. GRAND helps drive significant savings for online merchants through a streamlined process for customer fund transfers.

Seite 1 von 3
MVB Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MVB Bank Launches MVB Edge Ventures MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank,” “MVB”) today announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Edge Ventures. Based on a private equity fund model, MVB Edge Ventures provides management oversight, alignment and structure for MVB’s technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
GeoPark Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for the Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Be ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.05.21
MVB Financial Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend