Kratos Named One of the First Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO)

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has been named by the federal government as one of the first two CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO). As a C3PAO, Kratos will be able to conduct CMMC Level 1-3 assessments once the government completes certain preparatory and authorization steps.



The CMMC is a new unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). In accordance with recent updates to DFARS 252.204, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) will begin a phased rollout requiring contractors to achieve CMMC certification. Once the rollout is complete, nearly all companies seeking to respond to DoD proposal requests will require CMMC certification.