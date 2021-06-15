 
checkAd

Kratos Named One of the First Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has been named by the federal government as one of the first two CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO). As a C3PAO, Kratos will be able to conduct CMMC Level 1-3 assessments once the government completes certain preparatory and authorization steps.

The CMMC is a new unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). In accordance with recent updates to DFARS 252.204, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) will begin a phased rollout requiring contractors to achieve CMMC certification. Once the rollout is complete, nearly all companies seeking to respond to DoD proposal requests will require CMMC certification.

Kratos has years of robust experience in compliance and certification, risk management and cyber operations, defense and engineering. Services include vulnerability assessments, enterprise security architecture design, application security testing and risk management processes. Kratos cybersecurity services support the development and operation of proactive cybersecurity programs, the development of enterprise cloud security strategies, and the establishment of sound and practical information security architectures tailored to organizational needs.

Mark Williams, Vice President, Kratos Cybersecurity Services explained: “As a member of the DIB Kratos underwent a rigorous assessment by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center, which was a key factor in its early C3PAO authorization by the CMMC AB.” Once authorized to begin conducting assessments. Kratos’ Provisional Assessor-led teams will conduct the CMMC assessments that consist of up to four phases. The Planning phase includes assessment plan development and an assessment readiness review. The Assessment phase includes collecting and validating the required Objective Evidence (OE) and generating final results. Presentation of the results occurs in the Report Findings phase. If issues are identified in the Report Findings phase, the Remediation phase is dedicated to evaluating remedial actions taken. Depending on the assessment complexity Kratos estimates that most assessments will be completed in four to six weeks.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kratos Named One of the First Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO) SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has been named by the federal government as one of the first two CMMC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus