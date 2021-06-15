 
CF Energy Q1 2021 Results Investor Conference Call

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the investor conference call on the results of the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the “CF Energy Corp. Q1 2021 Results Investor Conference Call”) as follows:

Investor Conference Call

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Topic: CF Energy Corp. Q1 2021 Results Investor Conference Call

Join Zoom Meeting:
[https://zoom.us/j/94780882648?pwd=MEV6blNtUUtqallVSkVFSGZtQ1kwUT09]
Meeting ID: [947 8088 2648]
Passcode: [717121]

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

Mike Liu
VP Capital Market
mike.liu@changfengenergy.cn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





