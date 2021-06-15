 
checkAd

OmniCable Completes Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:40  |  26   |   |   

HOUSTON and WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (HWCC) and Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) today announced that the acquisition of HWCC by OmniCable has been completed, following approval of the transaction by HWCC stockholders at a special meeting earlier today.

The transaction was announced on March 25, 2021. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC stockholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock they hold. As a result of the completion of the merger, HWCC common stock will be removed from listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, and Nasdaq will suspend trading in HWCC shares as of the close of business today.

The combined company results in a national wire and cable redistribution industry leader that will maximize OmniCable’s and HWCC’s highly complementary businesses, products and national footprint to better meet the needs of both companies’ customers. The combined company also will continue Vertex, HWCC’s fastener redistribution business. Following the close of the transaction, the company will retain both brands and its existing locations. “We are thrilled to welcome the HWCC team to OmniCable as it brings together two winning traditions to form one world class company. We will maintain both brands because of the strong customer relationships each has built over the years,” said Greg Lampert, OmniCable President and CEO. “Offering both brands allows our customers a choice and to work with their preferred partner.”

About OmniCable

Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) is a premier redistributor of wire and cable, electrical products, and value-added services. OmniCable empowers the industry to be successful by providing an exceptional experience through operational excellence, accuracy and precision, and a partnership approach. Stocking locations include Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and Toronto, ON.

About HWCC

With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of wire and cable and fastener products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service. 

CONTACT: Contact Information

For OmniCable and HWCC:

Courtney Serio
Corporate Communications Manager
Direct: 610-235-0638
Email: cserio@omnicable.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OmniCable Completes Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable Company HOUSTON and WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (HWCC) and Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) today announced that the acquisition of HWCC by OmniCable has been completed, following approval of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus