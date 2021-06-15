 
Nouveau Monde Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Shares in the United States and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021   

MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG; TSXV: NOU) today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 7,000,000 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”). All of the Common Shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Nouveau Monde. Nouveau Monde also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”).

Evercore ISI and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, shortly following the closing of the Offering and after preliminary discussions with one of its current shareholders, it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 1,750,000 Common Shares on the same terms as the Offering (the “Private Placement”). Moreover, the shareholder participating in the Private Placement will have the option to purchase a maximum of 262,500 additional Common Shares in the event of the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option under the Offering (or such lesser number of Common Shares as is proportionate to any lesser exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) (the “Private Placement Option”). The Private Placement will be made pursuant to an exemption from Canadian prospectus requirements and the Common Shares issued thereto will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Private Placement and the Private Placement Option are expected to close within 45 days following the filing of the final version of the prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus (as defined below) prepared in connection with the Offering, and will be subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). Closing of the Private Placement and of the Offering are not conditional upon each other.

