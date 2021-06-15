Nouveau Monde Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Shares in the United States and Canada

The Company is also pleased to announce that, shortly following the closing of the Offering and after preliminary discussions with one of its current shareholders, it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 1,750,000 Common Shares on the same terms as the Offering (the “Private Placement”). Moreover, the shareholder participating in the Private Placement will have the option to purchase a maximum of 262,500 additional Common Shares in the event of the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option under the Offering (or such lesser number of Common Shares as is proportionate to any lesser exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) (the “Private Placement Option”). The Private Placement will be made pursuant to an exemption from Canadian prospectus requirements and the Common Shares issued thereto will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Private Placement and the Private Placement Option are expected to close within 45 days following the filing of the final version of the prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus (as defined below) prepared in connection with the Offering, and will be subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). Closing of the Private Placement and of the Offering are not conditional upon each other.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4