SAVE THE DATE NOVAGOLD 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on June 29, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place June 30, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project. NOVAGOLD’s Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan will follow with closing remarks and will also be available on the Q&A portion of the call.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation. 

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:   www.novagold.com/investors/events/ 
North American callers:   1-800-319-4610
International callers:   1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com

 





