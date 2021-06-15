Frank R. Simon Named to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Mr. Simon is the founding and Managing Member of Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors. He is the main point of contact for all matters at Simon PLC’s offices in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; New York, New York; Maumee, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas. His firm represents over 50 financial institutions.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FMAO), the holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Frank R. Simon was appointed to the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank. With the addition of Mr. Simon and the retirements of Paul S. Siebenmorgen and Anthony J. Rupp, the Board of Directors will have 12 total members.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Frank to our Board,” commented Jack Johnson, Board Chairman. “Frank’s addition to our Board further solidifies our goal of adding talent not only to our Company but also to our Board of Directors.”

Mr. Simon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and is also a graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law. He has since been admitted as a member of the state bars of Michigan, District of Columbia, New York and Illinois. He also earned an additional graduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Frank is very well-versed in the financial space and will bring a wealth of knowledge to our Board. We look forward to gaining his expertise as we all work together to execute our strategic plan,” said Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

