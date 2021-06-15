 
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the distributions on the common shares of three of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 1, 2021. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Monthly Distributions

 

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD)

$0.040

 

Quarterly Distributions

 

 

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD)

$0.215

$0.180

Each Fund intends to make regular monthly/quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of a Fund’s distribution may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund’s distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of each Fund's monthly distributions estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

