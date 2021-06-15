 
checkAd

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 22:53  |  31   |   |   

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes”) in connection with its previously announced registered notes offering. The size of the notes offering has been upsized from $500 million to $750 million.

The 2027 notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the “guarantee”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

OMFC intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds of the offering to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, a portfolio of new or existing loans that meet the eligibility criteria of the OneMain Social Bond Framework to advance its goal of enabling access to responsible financial products and services for vulnerable and/or historically underserved populations.

The 2027 notes offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. OMH and OMFC have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents OMH and OMFC have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and OMFC and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Desk, Tel: (800) 854-5674 or by emailing new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Tel: (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, Tel: (866) 271-7403.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With about 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, OMH’s and OMFC’s intention to consummate the offering and issue the notes and the guarantee, the anticipated closing date and OMFC’s intended use of net proceeds from the offering. The consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering, in OMH’s and OMFC’s Combined Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in OMH’s and OMFC’s subsequent Combined Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in OMH’s and OMFC’s other filings with the SEC. Neither OMH nor OMFC undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

OneMain Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2027 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes”) in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
FDA Authorizes ImmunityBio Study of Anktiva and PD-L1 t-haNK to Increase Effectiveness of Trodelvy ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
GeoPark Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for the Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Be ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:46 Uhr
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes due 2027
07.06.21
OneMain ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Community During 2020