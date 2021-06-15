 
checkAd

Range Board Forms ESG and Safety Committee, Announces Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Pilot Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 23:00  |  26   |   |   

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced the formation of a new Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and Safety Committee by the Board of Directors. Range also committed to a pilot project with Project Canary to certify the production of responsibly sourced natural gas (RSG) following a review of the Company’s operations under Project Canary’s TrustWell Certification program.

ESG and Safety Committee

Range has a proven track record of addressing key ESG matters through the development and implementation of leading sustainability practices and engineering solutions across its operations. With the increasing importance of ESG, the Board has formed a dedicated committee to review workplace safety matters and key ESG risks and opportunities. The Committee will provide oversight in expanding current ESG efforts and communicating measurable results related to these initiatives. Margaret Dorman, an Independent Director, chairs the new ESGS Committee, and all Independent Directors currently serve on the Committee.

“The ESGS Committee will bolster the Board’s oversight of specific ESG and safety initiatives that are of strategic importance to Range and critical to its long-term success,” said Dorman. “We will continue to work with the management team to identify opportunities that align with our commitments to provide clean energy and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.”

Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Pilot Program

Range has entered into a pilot program with Project Canary, utilizing the Canary X continuous monitoring technology at two pad locations in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The company will also participate in the TrustWell certification process that seeks to certify the Company’s responsibly sourced natural gas (RSG). A European multinational energy utility engaged in both domestic and international energy markets is also involved in this partnership and has agreed to purchase Range’s produced RSG.

“Range has set ambitious emissions reduction goals including a target of net zero GHG emissions by 2025, demonstrating our focus on continuing to reduce our environmental and operating footprint,” said Jeff Ventura, Range’s Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership aligns with our long-standing commitment to class-leading environmental practices and enhances our commitment to supplying clean energy to help power our modern world.”

This pilot program will seek to validate the production of responsibly sourced natural gas through monitoring and the TrustWell certification process. The TrustWell certification process will provide verifiable, trusted ESG data, and certainty for current and potential business partners.

“Our technologies and certification of operations are enabling companies to participate in and accelerate the energy transformation,” said Project Canary co-founder & CEO Chris Romer. “Stakeholders and the global market are demanding more sustainably developed resources. This pilot project reflects the company’s commitment to continued ESG leadership in the Marcellus.”

Appalachia producers have achieved the lowest CO2 intensities of any shale basin in the United States, and Range is amongst the lowest in the country with a production GHG intensity below 0.25 MT CO2e per Mmcfe.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contacts:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Range Board Forms ESG and Safety Committee, Announces Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Pilot Program FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced the formation of a new Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and Safety Committee by the Board of Directors. Range also committed to a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
FuelPositive Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus