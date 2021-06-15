 
checkAd

New Study Demonstrates Potential for MIMEDX Purion Processed Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane to Modulate Pathological Scar Tissue Formation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:54  |  45   |   |   

Proposed Mechanism Suggests Potential Path to Improve Outcomes in Clinical Applications where the Regulation of Excessive Fibrosis Can Promote a Normal Healing Response

Complex Nature of MIMEDX dHACM May Prove Useful in a Multitude of Applications Where Normal Healing Is Impaired

MARIETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced publication of its peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID) Innovations, addressing the potential benefit of MIMEDX Purion processed dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane (dHACM) to combat complications stemming from excessive fibrosis, a pathological process central to a number of serious unmet medical needs. It is estimated that worldwide more than 100 million people suffer from pathological scar formation annually, including hypertrophic and keloid scar formation, with long-term effects ranging in severity from minor cosmetic defects to significantly compromised tissue architecture and impaired function across a number of conditions.  

MIMEDX Purion processed dHACM has been used extensively for the treatment of multiple acute and chronic conditions ranging from diabetic foot ulcers and significant burn injuries to musculoskeletal and sports medicine applications. Clinical evidence suggests that using these products in treatment regimens not only accelerates healing, but anecdotally, also improves the quality of the repair as evidenced by reduced scar tissue formation. Amniotic membrane has long been thought to possess anti-scarring properties; however, the mechanism to achieve a response is not fully understood. Therefore, this study, authored by Sarah Moreno, Michelle Massee, and Thomas J. Koob, Ph.D., was intended to explore the potential mechanism of action by which dHACM affects fibrotic pathways.  

“Long-term effects of excessive fibrosis, or scarring, can range in clinical severity from minor cosmetic defects to significantly compromised tissue architecture and impaired function. While many distinct factors can trigger progressive fibrotic disease, a feature common to all fibrotic diseases is activation of Extracellular Matrix (ECM)-producing myofibroblasts, which are key mediators of fibrotic tissue remodeling,” said Sarah E. Moreno, lead author and Manager of Research at MIMEDX. “We know that the ongoing presence of pro-fibrotic stimuli can impede the normal healing process, resulting in excessive fibrosis. Our goal was to examine whether, and how, MIMEDX amniotic tissue might disrupt this process. This study is a path to answer that question.”  

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Demonstrates Potential for MIMEDX Purion Processed Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane to Modulate Pathological Scar Tissue Formation Proposed Mechanism Suggests Potential Path to Improve Outcomes in Clinical Applications where the Regulation of Excessive Fibrosis Can Promote a Normal Healing Response Complex Nature of MIMEDX dHACM May Prove Useful in a Multitude of Applications …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Arçelik selects Nokia, Türk Telekom in strategic deal for Turkey’s first 5G-ready private ...
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus