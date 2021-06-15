New Study Demonstrates Potential for MIMEDX Purion Processed Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane to Modulate Pathological Scar Tissue Formation

MARIETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced publication of its peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID) Innovations, addressing the potential benefit of MIMEDX Purion processed dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane (dHACM) to combat complications stemming from excessive fibrosis, a pathological process central to a number of serious unmet medical needs. It is estimated that worldwide more than 100 million people suffer from pathological scar formation annually, including hypertrophic and keloid scar formation, with long-term effects ranging in severity from minor cosmetic defects to significantly compromised tissue architecture and impaired function across a number of conditions.

MIMEDX Purion processed dHACM has been used extensively for the treatment of multiple acute and chronic conditions ranging from diabetic foot ulcers and significant burn injuries to musculoskeletal and sports medicine applications. Clinical evidence suggests that using these products in treatment regimens not only accelerates healing, but anecdotally, also improves the quality of the repair as evidenced by reduced scar tissue formation. Amniotic membrane has long been thought to possess anti-scarring properties; however, the mechanism to achieve a response is not fully understood. Therefore, this study, authored by Sarah Moreno, Michelle Massee, and Thomas J. Koob, Ph.D., was intended to explore the potential mechanism of action by which dHACM affects fibrotic pathways.

“Long-term effects of excessive fibrosis, or scarring, can range in clinical severity from minor cosmetic defects to significantly compromised tissue architecture and impaired function. While many distinct factors can trigger progressive fibrotic disease, a feature common to all fibrotic diseases is activation of Extracellular Matrix (ECM)-producing myofibroblasts, which are key mediators of fibrotic tissue remodeling,” said Sarah E. Moreno, lead author and Manager of Research at MIMEDX. “We know that the ongoing presence of pro-fibrotic stimuli can impede the normal healing process, resulting in excessive fibrosis. Our goal was to examine whether, and how, MIMEDX amniotic tissue might disrupt this process. This study is a path to answer that question.”