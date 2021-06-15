CAPREIT Announces June 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its June 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on June 30, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.