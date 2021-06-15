 
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 23:22  |  25   |   |   

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announces the quarterly distribution on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (each a “Fund” and together the “Funds”).

With respect to the Funds, the distribution will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 1, 2021. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

$0.197

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

$0.229

The Funds intend to make regular quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of each Fund. The amount of quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that the Funds will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The following information is required under each Fund’s managed distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of each Fund’s distribution paid April 15, 2021 and distributions paid fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Source

April
Distribution

% of April
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions paid
Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date1

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.058

29.59%

$ 0.058

29.59%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$ 0.139

70.41%

$ 0.139

70.41%

Total per common share

$ 0.197

100.00%

$ 0.197

100.00%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Source

April
Distribution

% of April
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions paid
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions paid Fiscal
Year-to-Date1

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.086

37.42%

$ 0.086

37.42%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$ 0.000

0.00%

$ 0.000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$ 0.143

62.58%

$ 0.143

62.58%

Total per Common Share

$ 0.229

100.00%

$ 0.229

100.00%

1

The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of each distribution or from the terms of the Funds’ Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Funds is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Set forth in the tables below is information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on March 31, 20211

7.66%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 20212

7.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 20213

5.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 20214

1.90%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on March 31, 20211

8.20%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 20212

7.07%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 20213

5.37%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 20214

1.77%

1

Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five year period ended on March 31, 2021.

2

The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of March 31, 2021.

3

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4

Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of March 31, 2021.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2021, over $249 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Wertpapier


