wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m.

15-Jun-2021 / 23:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Berlin, June 15, 2021 - wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2GS609) increased its current share capital by 5 % from EUR 14,382,144.00 to EUR 15,101,252.00 through a partial exercise of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The 719,108 new bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares") have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 26.60 per New Share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m. The New shares will carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.

The New Shares were placed by Bankhaus Metzler.

Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful.

