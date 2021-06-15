Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity Officer, Public Company CFO, and Decades of EY Leadership Upon Going Public

Doma, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that Sharda Cherwoo, Maxine Williams, and Serena Wolfe will be nominated to its Board of Directors in connection with the closing of its previously announced business combination, marking an important step in diversifying the leadership that is guiding Doma through sustained and accelerating growth. With a clear path to market share gains and a differentiated, technology-first vision for creating a better, faster, and more affordable residential real estate closing experience, Doma will benefit from a Board of Directors with broad perspectives, varied professional backgrounds, and additional female leadership. The three women are expected to join an already exceptionally strong Board that includes Matt Zames, Lawrence H. Summers, Karen Richardson, Stuart Miller, Charles Moldow, and Max Simkoff, each of whom is expected to continue serving upon completion of the business combination. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March 2021 with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Maxine Williams

Ms. Williams is the Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook, where she focuses on developing strategies for the integration of diverse perspectives and experiences into the building of products, development of policies, and creation of programming to fulfill Facebook's mission of making the world more connected. Maxine is a member of Facebook’s leadership team and reports directly to the COO. She also serves as director on the board and member of the Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee of the Massy Group, an investment holding / management company with three main investment portfolios: Integrated Retail, Gas Products and Motors & Machines. The Group employs over 12,000 people in nearly 60 companies across the Caribbean and Latin American region. Ms. Williams’ wealth of global experience - in transformative technology and in transforming companies’ culture and talent base - would greatly enhance Doma’s Board of Directors.