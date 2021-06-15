 
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Company priced a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents a $100 million increase from the previously announced size of the offering. The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be the Company’s senior secured obligations and, at issuance, will be guaranteed on a secured basis by certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

ARI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the temporary reduction of borrowings under the Company's repurchase agreements.

The Notes and the related guarantees will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth global alternative asset manager with approximately $461 billion of assets under management at March 31, 2021.

