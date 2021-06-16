Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Patterson Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend On June 15, 2021, the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, August 6, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of …



