AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) spoke today at the Credit Suisse Communications conference, where he provided an update to shareholders.

Desroches remarked that in the most recent quarters, AT&T’s mobility strategy of focusing on the long-term value of its high-value customer base has been successful in reversing previous subscriber losses. These gains, coupled with the ongoing opportunities to drive out costs through the transformation of the company’s distribution channels, gives AT&T confidence in its ability to continue to deliver profitable postpaid subscriber growth.

Desroches said that AT&T’s network is performing as well as it ever has and that as the company accelerates its deployment of C-band spectrum, it expects to cover 200 million people by the end of 2023, strengthening its ability to deliver even faster average speeds across the country and to densify its network as demand for 5G grows and the use cases for the technology expand. Desroches indicated that the company’s outlook includes expectations for continued elevated wireless competition and thus recent promotional activity by other wireless providers does not come as a material surprise.

Desroches also said the company’s plan to double the size of AT&Ts fiber footprint to about 30 million customer locations by year-end 2025 should open up new use cases and opportunities given the company’s integrated fiber deployment strategy and penetration trends in areas where fiber has already been deployed.

Desroches expects WarnerMedia’s second-quarter results to benefit from positive comparisons to the second quarter of 2020, which represented the worst of the pandemic impacts in that business unit. He also said that in the second half of the year, he expects WarnerMedia to benefit from improvements in advertising revenues, a return to theaters and run rate benefits from the second-half 2020 restructuring. He also expressed confidence in the upcoming planned international launch of HBO Max and in the company’s ability to deliver on its guidance of 67 to 70 million HBO Max customers by the end of 2021.